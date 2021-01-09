Apple, following Google, threatened to delete social network Parler

Apple has threatened to remove the social network Parler, which is popular with supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, The Mediaite portal reports.

Apple’s letter to the app indicated that users of the social network used it to coordinate plans to move to Washington on the day of the storming of the Congress building. For this reason, the corporation has stated that it will remove Parler from the App Store if it does not introduce moderation within 24 hours.

American political commentator and former US Secret Service officer Dan Bongino, who acquired a stake in Parler last summer, said Apple’s decision was ideological. “They are imposing a police state on us,” he said.

Before that, the mentioned social network was blocked by Google because of calls to violence.

Earlier, the social network Twitter indefinitely blocked the account of the incumbent President Donald Trump. According to the social network statement, the account of the head of state @realDonaldTrump was frozen permanently due to “the risk of further incitement to violence.”