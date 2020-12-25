Apple cut commissions in the App Store earlier than promised

Last month, Apple promised a rate cut to developers who made less than $1 million in app sales and in-app purchases in the App Store in a year. She promised – did.

Although the innovations were supposed to come into force on January 1, 2021, some developers have already reduced their commission from 30% to 15%. Perhaps this is how Apple decided to please developers with New Year and Christmas holidays.

Apple has started charging 15% commission instead of 30%, at least for @Nikola_App. Seems totally plausible they'd want to start rolling it out a few days early unofficially. — David Hodge Coding (@HodgeCoding) December 24, 2020

This week, Apple began sending emails to developers whose earnings do not exceed the designated limit. David Hodge, creator of the Tesla Nikola car app, and Jacob Gorban, creator of the ImageFramer photo editor for Mac, have already announced the reduction in commission.

Looks like the reduced Small Business App Store fee is now in effect. This is for our Mac app, ImageFramer. Time in UTC. 42.5/50 = 0.85. @mjtsai @OliverJHaslam @9to5mac @MacObserver pic.twitter.com/7LkaAQMhAR — Jacob Gorban (@jacobgorban) December 24, 2020

Developers must apply for a commission recalculation themselves. Apparently, Hodge and Gorban were among the first.

Simultaneously, developers who have earned more than $1 million continue to pay a 30 percent commission, which has caused a flurry of criticism against Apple.