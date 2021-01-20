Apple creates a new biometric identification system

The US Patent and Trademark Office has officially granted Apple a patent that concerns the promotion of Face ID using heat maps, PatentlyApple reports.

The patent is based on the so-called heat map of the face, which is unique for each person and it is almost impossible to deceive it. The smartphone in the process of scanning will make a grid with different surfaces of the user’s face, for each of the sections of which a thermal signature will be created.

The need for new technology arose during the pandemic when users are forced to use masks. For the current Face ID system to work effectively, this presents certain difficulties. For the new technology, masks and glasses will not be a problem.

However, it is not yet completely clear how the new Face ID will work in difficult conditions – at elevated body temperature or at sub-zero ambient temperature.