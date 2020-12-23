Apple CEO Tim Cook refused to buy Tesla for $60 billion

After rumors appeared on the network that Apple was planning to release its electric car, Elon Musk said on Twitter that he was trying to sell Tesla to Cupertino.

This happened in 2017 when the automaker had financial problems during the launch of Model 3. According to Musk, he made an appointment with Tim Cook, at which he wanted to offer Apple to buy Tesla for 1/10 of the company’s current value. Tesla’s capitalization now exceeds $ 600 billion. That is, it was about $ 60 billion. Fortunately for Elon Musk, Tim Cook refused to meet.

During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

Recall, according to rumors, Apple is developing its own electric car, which may enter the market by 2024. The car will receive a “revolutionary battery,” which will greatly increase the range.