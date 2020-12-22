Apple Car can be unveiled in 2021

Taiwan’s Economic Daily News reported that Apple plans to unveil its first car in September 2021. Journalists refer to suppliers who chose to remain anonymous.

Going to need more than 140 characters to go over 🍎’s Project Titan. I call it “The Thing” pic.twitter.com/sLDJd7iYSa — MacCallister Higgins (@macjshiggins) October 17, 2017

The report says that Apple has already agreed with suppliers that it will need to increase supplies of components in the second quarter of 2021. There are also dozens of prototypes reported, which the company is testing on California roads in secret.

Apple Car is a shorthand name for a car project that the company has been working on for many years. This is evidenced by many facts: the company hired several top managers who previously worked for car manufacturers, and also noticed their cars on the streets to test the autopilot, codenamed Project Titan.

The company received permission to test the autopilot for the car back in 2017. And the first rumours that the company was preparing its own car appeared at least 5 years ago.