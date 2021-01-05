AnTuTu named the most productive smartphones in December

The AnTuTu benchmark summed up the results of the last month of 2020 and was named the most productive Android smartphones.

If at the end of November Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ was the leader among the flagships, it was replaced by Xiaomi Mi 11 with the top processor Snapdragon 888. It has 708,425 points, but the former champion has not much less – 702,819.

By the way, soon, it seems, they will be moved by another novelty with the Snapdragon 888 chip: the yet unannounced and unreleased OPPO Find X3 set a record, gaining 771,491 points according to the test results.

Also, Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Xiaomi Mi10 Ultra, and Redmi K30S are in the top five of the AnTuTu ranking.

As for the mid-range models, here, the first line is occupied by Redmi 10 × 5G on SoC MediaTek Dimensity 820.