Anti-Trump protests held at the Capitol

A few protests of left-wing were held at the US Capitol.

The protesters wanted to hang banners on the fence on the outer perimeter of the Capitol with the names of 121 congressmen and 12 senators, whom they accuse of supporting President Donald Trump because they spoke out against the approval of the election results.

The police pushed back the protesters.

Around the US Capitol, the construction of barriers and barriers continues – for example, a new chain-link fence has appeared between the US Congress building and the Supreme Court.

Large-scale security measures are being applied in connection with the upcoming inauguration of Joe Biden on January 20.