Anthony Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev and defended his world titles

On December 12, a professional boxing tournament was held in London (Great Britain), in the main event of which the world champion in versions WBA Super, WBO, IBF, IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev met.

Joshua won this fight by knockout in the ninth round. Thus, he managed to defend the WBA Super, WBO, IBF, IBO belts.

The Briton has 25 fights, in which he won 24 victories (22 of which by knockout) and suffered one defeat. Pulev, in turn, suffered a second defeat with 28 wins.

Recall that the Joshua – Pulev fight was repeatedly postponed, including due to the coronavirus pandemic. Joshua had his first fight since December 2019. Then he regained the title of world champion, defeating Andy Ruiz in a rematch.