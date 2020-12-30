Anthony Hopkins shares the secret of how to quit drinking

The famous American actor Anthony Hopkins posted a video on his Facebook in which he congratulated himself on not drinking alcohol for 45 years and also told how he succeeds.

According to Hopkins, there are times in life when it’s worth listening to yourself, especially when “warning signs” begin to come in. In 1975, after severe alcohol poisoning, the actor realized that he wanted to change everything.

“I said:“ I want to live. ”And relief came, my life became amazing,” he said.

Hopkins admitted that he fought the temptation to drink all these years, but never succumbed to a momentary weakness for the sake of his life.

Now the actor is 82 years old. Since 1975 he has been a member of the Alcoholics Anonymous Club. He is best known for his role as a serial cannibal killer, Dr Hannibal Lector.