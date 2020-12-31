Anthony Hopkins celebrated 45 years without alcohol

The 82-year-old actor shared his great achievement on Instagram: he has been sober for 45 years. Anthony Hopkins published a black and white video in which he shared his addiction’s details and encouraged young fans never to give up.

“Well, the New Year is coming. It was a difficult year full of grief and sadness for so many people. But exactly 45 years ago there was a turning point in my life, ”says the Oscar winner in the video. “I was on my way to disaster, drank to death. I am not teaching anyone, but the thought came to my mind: “Do you want to live or do you want to die?” And I answered: “I want to live.” And suddenly there was a relief, and my life has been wonderful since then.

“Today is the tomorrow that you worried about yesterday,” Anthony concluded. – Young people don’t give up. Keep fighting. Be bold. Mighty forces will come to your aid. It sustains me throughout my life. “