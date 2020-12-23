Anthony Fauci vaccinated against coronavirus

The chief infectious disease expert called it remarkable that the vaccine appeared less than a year after discovering the virus.

Leading American infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci received the first dose of the latest COVID-19 vaccine and other Federal health officials who oversaw its development.

Fauci was vaccinated at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where he is the Director of Allergy and infectious diseases.

He received the vaccine developed by the NIH and American pharmaceutical company Moderna and was approved for emergency use last week.

After that, he told reporters that it was wonderful to get the vaccine less than a year after discovering the virus for which it is intended to fight.

“What we see now is the culmination of many years of research that has led to a truly unprecedented phenomenon,” he said.