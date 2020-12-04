Anthony Davis signs a new 5-year deal with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers will retain forward Anthony Davis, ESPN reports. The club and the player will enter into a maximum five-year contract for $ 190 million. The agreement spelt out an option to terminate before the last season in 2024.

Earlier it was reported that Davis is overseeing changes in the Lakers and evaluating the situation in the NBA as a whole to determine the length of the contract. The club was ready to offer Davis various options.

Davis joined the Lakers in June last year as a result of a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. In his first season, Anthony won the NBA title and averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks.

On December 2, it became known that the star striker LeBron James had extended the contract with the Lakers until 2023.