Another form of the Higgs boson exists in superconductors

Researchers at Iowa State University have found a light-driven form of the Higgs boson that exists in superconductors.

Jigang Wang, professor of physics and astronomy in Iowa and a senior researcher at the US Department of Energy’s Ames Laboratory, and a team of researchers have discovered a Higgs boson particle shape inside a superconductor capable of conducting electricity without resistance, usually at very low temperatures.

The authors write that in laboratory experiments, they discovered a short-lived Higgs form in high-temperature (but still very cold), multi-energy bands, unconventional iron-based superconductors.

The Higgs form is a state of matter found at the quantum level of atoms, their electronic states and energetic excitations. Higgs modes can be created in different energy ranges and interact with each other.

This Higgs mode in a superconductor can potentially be used to develop new quantum sensors.

The group has developed a synthesis technique that produces crystalline iron-based superconductor thin films of high enough quality to reveal Higgs shapes.

As a result, some materials, some materials, such as superconductors, have properties that can be used for applications in quantum information science and energy, for example, for processing, recording, storage and communication.