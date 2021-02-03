Announced the nominees for the award “Golden globe”

The awards ceremony will take place on February 28.

The nominees for the Golden Globe Award became known. The announcement of the contenders for the victory took place on Wednesday and was shown on the official website of the award.

It is already known that the honorary Cecil DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the field of cinema will be awarded to the American actress, winner of four Academy Awards, 83-year-old Jane Fonda. The Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television will be presented to the director, writer, and producer, the winner of six Emmy Awards, 98-year-old Norman Lear.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

THE FATHER (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)

MANK (Netflix; Netflix)

NOMADLAND (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE

ANOTHER ROUND (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)

LA LLORONA (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)

THE LIFE AHEAD (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)

MINARI (USA) (Plan B; A24)

TWO OF US (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

EMILY IN PARIS – NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)

THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT – HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

THE GREAT – HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)

SCHITT’S CREEK – POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

TED LASSO – APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

DAVID FINCHER MANK

REGINA KING ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

THE CROWN – NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

THE MANDALORIAN – DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)

OZARK – NETFLIX (MRC Television)

RATCHED – NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)

HAMILTON (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

MUSIC (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)

PALM SPRINGS (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)

THE PROM (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

NORMAL PEOPLE – HULU (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT – NETFLIX (Netflix)

SMALL AXE – AMAZON STUDIOS (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)

THE UNDOING – HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)

UNORTHODOX – NETFLIX (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

RIZ AHMED SOUND OF METAL

CHADWICK BOSEMAN MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ANTHONY HOPKINS THE FATHER

GARY OLDMAN MANK

TAHAR RAHIM THE MAURITANIAN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

VIOLA DAVIS MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

ANDRA DAY THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

VANESSA KIRBY PIECES OF A WOMAN

FRANCES MCDORMAND NOMADLAND

CAREY MULLIGAN PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

SACHA BARON COHEN BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

JAMES CORDEN THE PROM

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA HAMILTON

DEV PATEL THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD

ANDY SAMBERG PALM SPRINGS

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

MARIA BAKALOVA BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM

KATE HUDSON MUSIC

MICHELLE PFEIFFER FRENCH EXIT

ROSAMUND PIKE I CARE A LOT

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY EMMA.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards Ceremony for Excellence in Film and Television for 2020 will be held on February 28, 2021. Against the backdrop of the new coronavirus pandemic, it will be held in the video broadcast mode, which will be conducted simultaneously from the Rainbow Room banquet hall in Rockefeller Center in New York and from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills (California).

Eight foreign journalists established the Golden Globe Award in October 1943, and the first award ceremony was held in January 1944. Until 1958, the ceremony was conducted by members of the Association of Foreign Journalists accredited to Hollywood. Later, famous performers and professional TV presenters were invited to play the role of presenters. The award winners are selected by 93 members of the Hollywood-accredited Association of Foreign Journalists.