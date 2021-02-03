Announced the nominees for the award “Golden globe”
The awards ceremony will take place on February 28.
The nominees for the Golden Globe Award became known. The announcement of the contenders for the victory took place on Wednesday and was shown on the official website of the award.
It is already known that the honorary Cecil DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the field of cinema will be awarded to the American actress, winner of four Academy Awards, 83-year-old Jane Fonda. The Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television will be presented to the director, writer, and producer, the winner of six Emmy Awards, 98-year-old Norman Lear.
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
THE FATHER (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)
MANK (Netflix; Netflix)
NOMADLAND (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (LuckyChap Entertainment / FilmNation Entertainment; Focus Features)
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
ANOTHER ROUND (DENMARK) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)
LA LLORONA (GUATEMALA / FRANCE) (La Casa de Producción / Les Films du Volcan; Shudder)
THE LIFE AHEAD (ITALY) (Palomar; Netflix)
MINARI (USA) (Plan B; A24)
TWO OF US (FRANCE / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
EMILY IN PARIS – NETFLIX (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)
THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT – HBO MAX (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)
THE GREAT – HULU (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)
SCHITT’S CREEK – POP TV (Not A Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)
TED LASSO – APPLE TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)
BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE
EMERALD FENNELL PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
DAVID FINCHER MANK
REGINA KING ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…
AARON SORKIN THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
CHLOÉ ZHAO NOMADLAND
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
THE CROWN – NETFLIX (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)
LOVECRAFT COUNTRY – HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)
THE MANDALORIAN – DISNEY+ (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
OZARK – NETFLIX (MRC Television)
RATCHED – NETFLIX (Fox21 Television Studios)
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
HAMILTON (Walt Disney Pictures / RadicalMedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / NEVIS Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
MUSIC (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / IMAX)
PALM SPRINGS (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; NEON / Hulu)
THE PROM (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
NORMAL PEOPLE – HULU (Hulu / BBC / Element Pictures)
THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT – NETFLIX (Netflix)
SMALL AXE – AMAZON STUDIOS (BBC Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)
THE UNDOING – HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/David E. Kelley Productions)
UNORTHODOX – NETFLIX (Studio Airlift / RealFilm)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
RIZ AHMED SOUND OF METAL
CHADWICK BOSEMAN MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
ANTHONY HOPKINS THE FATHER
GARY OLDMAN MANK
TAHAR RAHIM THE MAURITANIAN
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
VIOLA DAVIS MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
ANDRA DAY THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY
VANESSA KIRBY PIECES OF A WOMAN
FRANCES MCDORMAND NOMADLAND
CAREY MULLIGAN PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
SACHA BARON COHEN BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
JAMES CORDEN THE PROM
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA HAMILTON
DEV PATEL THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
ANDY SAMBERG PALM SPRINGS
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
MARIA BAKALOVA BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM
KATE HUDSON MUSIC
MICHELLE PFEIFFER FRENCH EXIT
ROSAMUND PIKE I CARE A LOT
ANYA TAYLOR-JOY EMMA.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards Ceremony for Excellence in Film and Television for 2020 will be held on February 28, 2021. Against the backdrop of the new coronavirus pandemic, it will be held in the video broadcast mode, which will be conducted simultaneously from the Rainbow Room banquet hall in Rockefeller Center in New York and from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills (California).
Eight foreign journalists established the Golden Globe Award in October 1943, and the first award ceremony was held in January 1944. Until 1958, the ceremony was conducted by members of the Association of Foreign Journalists accredited to Hollywood. Later, famous performers and professional TV presenters were invited to play the role of presenters. The award winners are selected by 93 members of the Hollywood-accredited Association of Foreign Journalists.