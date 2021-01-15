Anne Hathaway confesses that she hates her name

The 38-year-old actress became a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s evening show and made an unexpected confession during an interview. It turns out that she does not like being called Anne at all. The star said that she chose such a stage name in her youth and since then she has regretted it more than once.

“When I was 14, I was doing commercials, and I needed to get my Screen Actors Guild card. It seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that people would call me Ann for the rest of their lives, ” Hathaway said. – The only person who ever called me that is my mom. She only does this when she’s mad at me. And every time they call me by my name in public, it seems that they will yell at me. People say “Ann!” And I’m like, “What? What have I done ?! “