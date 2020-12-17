Anna Kournikova showed her grown children with Enrique Iglesias

Three years ago, Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias became parents for the first time – the couple had twins, whom they named Lucy and Nicholas. Yesterday, in honour of the children’s third birthday, the 39-year-old former tennis player shared their new pictures on her Instagram.

Anna and Enrique lead a closed lifestyle – they practically do not talk about their personal and rarely share family photos. They managed to hide Kournikova’s pregnancy twice. The fact that Anna is expecting a third child became known on the eve of her birth. In addition to the twins, the athlete and singer are also raising their daughter Masha, who was born early last year.

In a rare commentary about his personal life, 45-year-old Iglesias noted that he was very happy to be a father of many children.