Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias showed a cute photo of their one-year-old daughter

On January 30, the daughter of 39-year-old Anna Kournikova and 45-year-old Enrique Iglesias turned one year old. In honour of this important event, the former tennis player posted a touching photo of Mary on her Instagram, captioning the picture briefly and clearly: “1!”

After Anna shared with fans a video where she sits with a baby near the ocean coast and looks at the boats swaying on the waves, note that Kournikova spoke with Russian heiress.

We will remind, the couple is also raising 3-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas. A month ago, they celebrated their birthday, and the young mother also shared their portraits on the network.

It is worth noting that the athlete willingly shares the details of family life on the Internet. However, during pregnancy, Anna still chose to hide her position to the last carefully. Therefore, the paparazzi got only a few pictures of her with a rounded belly.