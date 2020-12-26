The former WTA#1 of the world from Germany, three-time winner of the Grand Slam tournaments, Angelique Kerber, does not exclude her professional career’s imminent end.

“During the quarantine period, I really had something to think about. Perhaps she learned to appreciate life outside of tennis. I have thoughts about ending my career, but I completely trust my feelings, my heart. I will continue to perform as long as I enjoy the game.

Now I’m preparing for the new season, and I’m looking forward to the Australian Open. Nevertheless, I clearly understand that the moment will come when it will be necessary to quit tennis one day.

This whole story of limitations and lack of spectators on the field takes away a lot of what I love about tennis.

Will next season be my last? I’m not ready to answer this question. So far, I have discarded this thought, but if it has already appeared, then it will not be possible to get rid of it, “ Zeit Online quoted Kerber.

The 32-year-old tennis player finished 2020 at the WTA#25 rank.