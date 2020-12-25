Angelina Jolie’s dreaming sex change daughter looks more and more like Brad Pitt

A new picture of the eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has appeared on the Web. 14-year-old Shiloh no longer looks like a girl. She decided on a short haircut.

Last year, foreign publications reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter would start using hormones to undergo gender reassignment surgery in the future. Shilo, with all his appearance, shows that he does not feel like a girl. She wears boys’ clothes and does not grow long hair.

But if earlier the eldest daughter of celebrities was distinguished by thick hair, she decided to give it up altogether. In the paparazzi’s new pictures, Shiloh is captured with concise hair, shaved temples. With such a haircut, the girl becomes more and more like her father.

It is not known how Pitt feels about this, but Jolie supports her daughter, who dreams of becoming a man. It is worth noting that Shiloh sometimes appears in public in women’s clothing. Fans are actively discussing such exits of the girl. Some conclude: the eldest daughter of the actors has not yet fully figured out herself.

We will recently remind that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shared the children for Christmas. The actor will spend the holiday with Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.