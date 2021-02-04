Angelina Jolie’s 19-year-old son showed off a special tattoo

Angelina Jolie, 45, is known for her love of tattoos. On the actress’s body, there are more than twenty drawings made in different parts of the world.

For example, the star of the film “Mr and Mrs Smith” got her biggest tattoo in Cambodia in 2004 after acquiring the citizenship of this country and adopted Maddox. On her back, the actress filled the coordinates of her children’s birthplace and Buddhist prayers.

For Jolie, her eldest son also began to repeat. 19-year-old Maddox revealed his first tattoo. The fire-breathing dragon was stuffed on the young man’s right side and looked very much like Angelina’s tattoo on the back. The fact is that they are made in the same style.

Angelina also got some tattoos in honour of her ex-husband Brad Pitt. However, after a difficult parting with him, she did not get rid of the drawings. This is an amazing fact because, after her divorce from Billy Bob Thornton, the actress immediately got rid of her body’s symbols dedicated to the ex-spouse.