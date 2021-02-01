Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara on shopping in Los Angeles

45-year-old Angelina Jolie once again was captured by the reporters. Last weekend, the paparazzi filmed her in the company of her 16-year-old adopted daughter Zakhara: together they went shopping in one of the elite department stores in Los Angeles, where only luxury brands are collected.

It is noteworthy that, despite a world superstar’s status, Angelina Jolie regularly goes out for walks, shopping or to the supermarket, mainly accompanied by one of her six children. Last week, she was also seen in public: the actress went grocery shopping with her 12-year-old son Knox.

Recall that for more than four years, Angelina Jolie continues to fight for custody of children with her ex-husband (he officially acquired this status in April 2020), 57-year-old Brad Pitt. Brad insists on equal custody, but Angie does not agree to his terms, and he, in turn, also does not intend to give up.

Insiders say that their children suffer the most from the endless litigation of the once most beautiful couple in Hollywood. According to rumours, the biological children of the former spouses, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne and Knox spent Christmas Eve with their father, while the older children were with Angie on Christmas Eve.