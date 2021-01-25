Angelina Jolie was spotted shopping with her son from Brad Pitt

45-year-old Angelina Jolie was spotted by the paparazzi shopping in Los Angeles. Together with her 12-year-old son Knox, the Hollywood actress went to a local supermarket.

Recall that Knox is the son of Jolie and Brad Pitt. He has a twin sister, Vivienne.

In total, Jolie and Pitt have six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. After the separation of the actors, the children live with their mother.

In December 2018, the stars finally agreed on the terms of custody of the children, and in mid-April 2019 they officially filed for divorce. Recently there was information that the Hollywood actor insists on joint custody.