Angelina Jolie posed nude to seduce Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met more than 15 years ago on the set of Mr. & Mrs Smith. It was there that the couple began an affair. However, at that time, the actor was married to Jennifer Aniston, so the lovers had to hide from the public, but they still could not hide some moments of passion.

Jolie did her best to keep Pitt by her side. For this, she even went to bed with him naked right in front of the cameras. This happened during the shooting of one of the love scenes. “In the end, she gave up the suit and climbed into bed with him naked!” – shared an insider portal Us Weekly.

The bodyguard of the actress also spoke about the couple’s love story. He admitted that he regularly handed over the notes of the lovers, and once even found them kissing in the trailer.

“Angelina and Brad were constantly laughing and flirting with each other. In general, they acted like two schoolchildren who liked each other. It was very touching, ”said Mark Behar.

Now the relationship between actors is no longer as tender as it used to be. After the divorce, which took place back in 2016, the ex-spouses still cannot resolve the issue of child custody, and they had to go to court. Recall that they are raising 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.