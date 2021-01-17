Angelina Jolie on shopping with her daughter Zakhara. New photos!

Angelina Jolie loves to go shopping with her kids in Los Angeles. The 45-year-old actress is often seen in the company of her eldest daughters – 16-year-old Zakhara and 14-year-old Shilo. Angie and Brad Pitt are also 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

For Saturday shopping, Jolie opted for an all-black outfit with a sheer blouse, skinny jeans and an oversized coat. Zakhara has not yet been imbued with her mother’s love for elegant outfits, so she prefers hoodies and sneakers. The family duo walked through the Target store, and then looked into a famous coffee shop. Then the actress and her heiress bought a fresh press: among other magazines in the hands of Angelina, you can see the American Elle.

Even though Jolie and Pitt stopped being spouses in 2019, they still cannot resolve the custody issues. In the summer, it seemed that a thaw had come in the ex-lovers’ relationship, but in the fall, due to disputes in court, the actors cancelled their truce.