Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Keanu Reeves, Denzel Washington, Will Smith are thinking about boycotting Warner Bros.

World stars are in an unpleasant situation and are even thinking about boycotting Warner Bros. and renaming it Former Bros. It’s all about the studio’s decision to release films simultaneously in theatres and on the HBO Max platform.

Many stars were shocked by this news, which the actors learned about an hour and a half before the official news in the media. Especially since for Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins of Warner Bros. promised to pay $ 10 million each, but other actors, it seems, will not receive such bonuses.

Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Keanu Reeves, Denzel Washington, Will Smith and other Hollywood stars were not ready for such a development. Because their films “The Matrix 4”, the sequel to “Suicide Squad”, “Dune” and not only will now be released in parallel in cinemas and on HBO Max, but large box office receipts can also no longer be expected.

The actors were supported by the cult director Christopher Nolan, who sees no “economic sense” in such a parallel rental and considers this decision disrespectful to the actors.