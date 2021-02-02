Angelina Jolie decided to sell the painting by Winston Churchill

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has decided to sell the painting “Towers of the Koutoubia Mosque”, written by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Forbes reports.

It is clarified that the painting, which the artist acquired with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, will be put up for auction next month. It is considered the only work of a politician created during the Second World War. At one time, Churchill presented the painting to US President Franklin Roosevelt, then it was in the hands of several owners and eventually ended up with a star couple.

Together, Pitt and Jolie have amassed an entire art collection valued at approximately $ 25 million. The actress also has two Churchill-inspired tattoos.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got married in 2014. The couple has six children, three of them are adopted. Two years later, Jolie filed for divorce. The couple completed their divorce proceedings in April 2019.