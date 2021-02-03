Angelina Jolie cannot cope with the role of a mother-housewife in quarantine

The 45-year-old actress graced the cover of the March issue of British Vogue and spoke in an interview about the difficulties of raising children in quarantine.

Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt have six heirs – 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zakhara, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

“Well, I could never sit still. Even though I wanted to be a mom and have many kids, I always imagined myself Jane Goodall traveling somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I didn’t imagine motherhood in this true, traditional sense. I feel like I don’t have enough skills for a real housewife mom, ”Angie shared.

“I cope with everything because my children are amazingly resilient and help me, but I can’t. I love them. I feel that we are a great team – added the star. – It may sound trite, but you love and try, and even if your eggs burn, it does not matter. You know these children. They are quite skilful. “

Together with the heirs, Jolie lives in a mansion that once belonged to director Cecil B. DeMille. In an interview, the actress explained that the house’s location attracted her – it is located five minutes from Pitt’s residence. The residence does not have an entertainment room, but there are many places where you can take a walk and indulge in thought.