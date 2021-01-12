Angelina Jolie came out with a noticeably matured daughter Shiloh

The 45-year-old Oscar winner was spotted shopping in Los Angeles with her two daughters, 16-year-old Zakhara and 14-year-old Shiloh. Angelina Jolie came out in an elegant white dress that accentuated her figure, and her heiresses chose more casual outfits in a sporty style.

The network drew attention to how much Shiloh grew up and built – she became insanely similar to Angie! For many years, the girl has been trying to determine her gender identity and, according to foreign press reports, even undergoes hormonal therapy to change her sex. Previously, she wore extremely baggy clothes but recently began to change her style and gradually grow her hair.

Angelina and Brad Pitt are also 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The ex-spouses are still fighting in court for custody of children, although they broke up more than four years ago. The actors do not even declare a truce for the sake of important events: for example, Christmas is left for Jolie, and Pitt was able to see the heirs (and even then not all) only on the eve of the holiday.