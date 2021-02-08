Angelina Jolie and her daughters went on shopping

45-year-old Angelina Jolie decided to arrange a family weekend and took her two daughters to shop – 16-year-old Zakhara and 14-year-old Shiloh. Together with their mother, the girls visited a shopping centre in the city of Thousand Oaks, located in California.

For the walk, the actress chose a completely black look. Shiloh decided to repeat after her mother and dressed in the same colour, but Zakhara preferred light jeans and a dark top.

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Angelina talked about how she and her children survived the pandemic, and what her heirs are doing now. “Not long before the self-isolation regime, Zakhara was discharged from the hospital. We were pleased about this, so we all sat at home with pleasure. Pax is in his senior year this year. He cannot but enjoy this time. And Zakhara is now finally passing on his license. She is already undergoing final tests with an instructor, ” the mother of many children shared.

Recall that Jolie is also raising 19-year-old son Maddox and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. The children spend most of their time with their mother, occasionally visiting their father, Brad Pitt, who lives nearby.