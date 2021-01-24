Former ATP#1 British tennis player Andy Murray withdrew from the Australian Open, journalist Tumaini Karayol reported on his Twitter page.

“Gutted to share that I won’t be flying out to Australia to compete at the Australian Open. We’ve been in constant dialogue with Tennis Australia to try and find a solution […], but we couldn’t make it work,” Murray said.

Recall that in early January, Murray passed a coronavirus test, the result of which was positive. Murray did not make it to the Australian Open’s main draw in terms of rating but received a wild card from the organizers.

The Australian Open will be held from 8 to 21 February. The current champions of the competition are the Serb Novak Djokovic and the American Sophia Kenin.