Android 12 will have the feature everyone’s been waiting for in Android 11

Last year, in the first builds of Android 11 Developer Preview, we discovered a very interesting feature that was ultimately never implemented. But now Google seems to be about to bring it back to Android 12.

This is a double tap on the back of the smartphone. The gesture was codenamed Columbus, a reference to the character in the Zombieland movie and his famous “double-tap” rule.

As planned, double tapping should launch Google Assistant, but the actions can be customized: turn off the timer, snooze the alarm, turn on the camera, etc.

But when Android 11 was fully released, Columbus features were not found on it. According to 9to5Google, Google is working on reviving the function in the new version of the Android 12 operating system. Double tap will perform one of several actions:

Activating Google Assistant

Screenshot

Pause / resume media playback

Opening the notification panel

Opening the Recent Applications window

If desired, double tap can be disabled.

It is not yet clear if the new feature will work on all smartphones running Android 12 or only on the Pixel.