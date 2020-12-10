Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and other will join the Spider-Man 3 cast

It looks like Spider-Man 3 is getting close to bringing the multi-faceted spider-universe to the big screen. Another sequel to the franchise was marked by the appearance of the famous editor Jay John Jameson (J.K.Simmons), who was one of the main characters of Sam Raimi’s trilogy, which triggered a wave of rumours. Subsequently, Jamie Foxx joined the cast of the film as Electro, and this strengthened fans’ confidence that they were waiting for the intersection of the different worlds of Spider-Man.

L’une des chaînes YouTube de Sony avait partagé cette vidéo qui confirmait la présence des Spider-Man de Tobey et Andrew dans le film “Spider-Man 3”, mais la vidéo est désormais passée en privé… Très intéréssant 🧐😏 https://t.co/Mxf7Z7HLlE pic.twitter.com/imrtf6FJNM — L’Actu Des Héros (@lactudesheros) December 4, 2020

On Tuesday, this theory received another confirmation when it turned out that Doctor Octopus, who will again be played by Alfred Molina, will appear in the trickle starring Tom Holland. But that’s not all: Andrew Garfield and Kirsten Dunst are also expected to join the filming. According to Collider, Garfield will play his version of Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man, and Dunst will play Mary Jane Watson from the original trilogy. As production picks up steam, other familiar faces are likely to appear on site. Collider reps speculate that Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker from the Raimi franchise) and Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy from The Amazing Spider-Man) may return as well.

It is curious that the triquel still does not have an official name, or it is kept secret. The film will be directed by John Watts again, and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will become the new mentor of Spidey, who, obviously, will launch the story with the intersection of worlds. The film is scheduled to premiere in December next year.