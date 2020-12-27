Ancient food stall found in Pompeii

In the ancient Roman city of Pompeii destroyed by a volcano’s eruption, scientists have discovered a kiosk with the remains of food. This is a unique find for archaeologists since scientists have not been able to identify the food sold there before, said Massimo Ozanna, director of the Pompeii archaeological park.

“This kiosk is special because we managed to restore the food that was sold there. In addition, the counter has beautifully preserved frescoes that also describe the products offered, ” Ozanna stressed, adding that in the entire history of excavations in the city, about 80 such establishments have been found.

According to him, the find makes it clear what taste preferences the ancient Romans had. For example, Pompeian chefs added different types of meat to many fish dishes. “You need to understand that such establishments were visited mainly by commoners, and not to know which complex dishes were served at the table,” the expert added.

Zoologists working on the excavations have identified the carcasses of ducks, bones of pigs, sheep and goats, as well as birds and snail shells. The biomaterial is well preserved under a thick layer of lava. In addition to zoologists and archaeologists, volcanologists and biologists are working on the project.

Earlier, scientists discovered the remains of a wealthy inhabitant of Pompeii and his slave, who died during the catastrophic eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD. According to the researchers, the eruption victims initially survived when Vesuvius began to spew ash but died in a powerful explosion that occurred the next morning.