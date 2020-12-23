Analysts shared their forecast about the state of the oil market in 2021

The range of 50-55 dollars per barrel achieved in recent months may continue next year.

Experts suggest that although the commodity market will begin to recover, it is unlikely to return to pre-crisis indicators.

The gradual recovery will be associated more with the authorities’ plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the pace of economic normalization will be influenced by the policy of President-elect Joe Biden, the results of “Brexit” agreements, and the state of trade relations between individual states.

The slow recovery of the global economy and the return to the market of volumes of “black gold” from OPEC also do not contribute to commodity price growth, analysts conclude.