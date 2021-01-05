Analysts: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series will lose the console war to Nintendo Switch in 2021

Sony and Microsoft have already launched sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the shortage reflects in part strong demand for the next-gen consoles. Still, analysts believe that in 2021, the Nintendo Switch will win the console war for the market, and become the best-selling gaming system.

Mat Piscatella of NPD Group, Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games, and Pierce Harding Rolls of Ampere Analysis told Gamesindustry.biz that Switch will continue to overtake Sony and Microsoft consoles in sales.

According to Piscatella, the marketing department and exclusive Nintendo games will become the console’s main sales force. At the same time, the analyst does not bet on the possible release of Switch Pro, rumors about which have been circulating on the Web since the beginning of 2020.

“Despite the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, it is the Nintendo Switch that will ultimately show the best selling consoles in 2021,” explained Matt Piscatella.

At the same time, Serkan Toto from Kantan Games, on the contrary, believes that Switch Pro will be released in 2021 and will seriously increase sales of Nintendo consoles:

“Anyone who expects Switch to fizzle out in 2021 is in for a bit of a disappointment. The switch will remain the top-selling console this year with more third-party games, hardware upgrades, and consumer product rollout, continuing on course for 2020. “

Analyst Ampere Analysis is also confident in the success of Switch, foreshadowing 24 million copies sold during 2021. At the same time, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S will sell 25 million units in total, Pierce said.