Analysis of sign language and non-verbal techniques will be introduced into speech recognition systems

Gesturing affects a person’s perception of speech. For example, if you make an accent with your hands while pronouncing an unstressed syllable, the listener will perceive this syllable as stressed. According to scientists from the Society for Scientific Research, such aspects should be considered during the development of speech recognition systems. Max Planck. The results of their research are published in Mail Online.

The study itself was devoted to people’s perception of information that is spoken aloud and assessing the impact of gestures. The volunteers were asked to analyze videos of people’s performances. The speakers’ faces were hidden, but the study participants could see the gestures of the speakers. Most of the listeners drew attention to the “rhythm” gestures that people often use to highlight important speech and semantic units. The respondents also stated that it was the gestures that helped them concentrate on certain places of the speech. And it was then that they remembered best.

Also, the gestures affected word recognition. For example, participants perceived a syllable as stressed if at that moment the speaker made an accent with a gesture. If the speaker pronounced only a set of letters but again made an accent, then the study participants still perceived it as a word with different vowel lengths or stress, depending on the speaker’s gesture.

“People listen not only with their ears but also with their eyes. These results show for the first time that gestures influence the sounds we hear. “The researchers believe the effect may be stronger in everyday life when speech is usually less intelligible than during an experiment in a laboratory. So gestures can be useful in a noisy environment.” Hart Rutger Bosker, study author with the Max Planck

Such studies, according to scientists, will improve speech recognition systems. Since non-verbal means of communication – facial expressions and gestures – affect both the perception of speech and its semantic load. Technology should learn to recognize the intonation or tempo of speech and how the speaker prepares information through gestures.