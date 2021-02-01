Analysis of rocks showed that Mars used to resemble Iceland

The weathering of sedimentary rock in Gale Crater on Mars occurred at temperatures similar to modern Iceland. This is the conclusion reached by researchers from Rice University (USA), analyzing the Curiosity rover’s data.

The ancient Martian Gale Crater became the center of research by scientists from Rice University, who compared the Curiosity rover data to places on Earth where similar geological formations were weathered in different climates.

Iceland’s basaltic topography and cool weather, with temperatures typically below 3°C, became the closest analog of ancient Mars. The study found that it was a temperature that influenced the weathering of ancient Martian rocks the most.

Data collected by Curiosity during its travels since landing on Mars in 2012 provides detailed information about the chemical and physical state of the mudstones that formed in the ancient lake. Mudstones are hard rocks, the product of dehydration, pressing, and recrystallization of clays that occurred during diagenesis and epigenesis. In terms of mineralogical and chemical composition, they are very similar to clays but differ from them in their greater hardness and inability to soak in water. Their chemical composition does not allow direct identification of climatic conditions when the deposits eroded upstream. To do this, researchers had to look for similar rocks and soils on Earth to find the correlation between the planets.

The study, published in JGR Planets, uses data from well-known and diverse environments in Iceland, Idaho, the USA, and other locations worldwide. The wide sample allowed us to understand what conditions on Earth correspond to the Curiosity rover data.

It is known that Gale Crater once had a lake. However, scientists have long debated what climate allowed water to fill it. Some argue that early Mars was warm and humid and that rivers and lakes were usually present on its surface. Others believe that the Red Planet was cold and dry, while glaciers and snow were more common.

The new data shows that the third scenario is the right one. The ancient climate was likely cold, but it also seems to have maintained liquid water in lakes for extended periods of time. It also turned out that the ancient rocks of Mars are comparable to deposits in modern rivers and Iceland lakes. The results also showed that the planet’s climate changed over time from Antarctic conditions to a more Icelandic version.

The study was carried out by Ph.D. graduate Michael Thorpe, Martian geologist Kirsten Siebach of Rice University, and geologist Joel Herowitz of State University of New York at Stony Brook.