Ana de Armas moved in with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are taking a big step in their relationship! After about eight months of dating, the 32-year-old actress moved to Affleck’s Los Angeles home. This was reported to People by an insider.

This came to light after Armas recently listed her California home for sale. The source also reports that the couple’s relationship is still strong.

Recall that Affleck’s new novel became known in early March. Lovers (they met on the set of the film “Deep Water”) do not hide – they walk together and post cute photos.

Note that Ben is raising three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner: 15-year-old Violet, 11-year-old Seraphina and 8-year-old Samuel. Ana was not married.