Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck broke up after almost a year of romance

Ben Affleck, 48, and Ana de Armas, 32, are no longer together. This is reported by People magazine, citing sources.

People magazine was the first to write about the star couple’s breakup, which was together for less than a year. One insider told the portal:

Anna herself decided to leave. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to live in Los Angeles, but Ben has kids there.

The second source emphasized that the stars together decided to disperse.

And they parted in a friendly way. They have different lives, but love and respect remain between them, said the insider.

Recall that Affleck and Armas began dating in early 2020. In the spring, the actors went to Costa Rica, where the paparazzi spotted them during a romantic walk on the ocean. In November 2020, the actors were congratulated on their engagement.