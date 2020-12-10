An unknown person with knives attacked police in the South of France

In the commune of Bollen in French Provence, a man armed with two knives attacked the police. Three law enforcement officers were injured, according to BFM.

During the attack, the man shouted: “Allahu Akbar.” BFM clarifies that he has previously come to the attention of the police in connection with radical views. The attacker was arrested.

The man attacked police officers who arrived on a call. The police reported that an unknown person broke into the woman’s house. They were met at the scene by a young man in his early 20s, holding a knife in each hand. He started shouting that he would kill the police, after which they started shooting with tasers. Despite this, he managed to inflict several injuries on the patrol. BFM claims that all three have minor injuries.