An unknown person broke into Kylie Jenner’s house

According to the Daily Mail, last month an unknown person tried to break into Kylie’s house, and he practically succeeded!

Only there was a mistake: the attacker confused the apartment and broke into Jenner’s neighbour, NBA player DeMar DeRozan. According to the newspaper, the athlete found a stranger near the children’s room in which his children were playing.

Soon, law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene and arrested the attacker “on one count of burglary.” However, according to the intruder, he “just wanted to see Kylie.” He is due to appear in court this month.