An insider showed how the Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones will look in Phantom Silver colors

A month remains before the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro announcement, but new headphone leaks continue to appear on the network.

Insider Evan Blass has published the next renders of the device. This time, he showed how the headphones would look in Phantom Silver gray. By the way, according to the Chinese insider Ice Universe, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will receive the same color scheme.

To be sure, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also has this color version.

via @evleaks pic.twitter.com/c38guON2zD — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 6, 2020

Recall that Galaxy Buds Pro TWS headphones are credited with active noise canceling (ANC), Bluetooth 5.0, and improved sound and Ambient mode, which increases the volume of ambient noise. Also, the novelty will be equipped with 58 mAh batteries. The charging case, in turn, will have a 500 mAh battery. It will be able to charge wirelessly via Qi technology or the USB-C port.