An insider on Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone: “They love each other”

Recently, 46-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio and his 23-year-old lover Camila Morrone have disappeared from the radar. However, everything is fine in their relationship: they love each other and are happy to be together. A source from the environment of the couple told about this publication ET.

They love each other very much. Camila is the girl of his dreams. She is young, sweet, simple and gets along well with his family, as he does with hers. They’ve known each other for ages and it works, he said.

Leonardo and Camila have been together since 2017, but they became especially close in quarantine.

He was always very independent and spent a lot of time with his friends. But on self-isolation, he was mainly with Kamila. He likes to be with her – the insider shared.

For the entire time of the novel, Camila and Leo were seen many times together on a walk, but they came out as a couple only once – the model appeared with the actor at the Oscar ceremony this year. The big difference in age does not bother lovers. According to Morrone, there are many such couples, and age is not a hindrance to happiness.

In Hollywood, and indeed in world history, there are a lot of couples with a big age difference. I think that everyone should have the opportunity to meet with whoever he wants, – she said in an interview.

Despite a long romance, DiCaprio and Morrone are in no hurry to tie the knot, although insiders say that both of them are very serious.