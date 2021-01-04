An insider hinted at the wedding of Nina Dobrev and Sean White

The famous edition of E! News received an interview with the close people of the Canadian actress with Bulgarian roots Nina Dobrev, who gained worldwide fame after her role in the 2009-2017 series “The Vampire Diaries”. Friends of the actress report that significant changes are planned in her life shortly, associated with her new chosen one, the three-time Olympic snowboarding champion Sean White.

According to an insider, Nina and Sean spent the first time together during the Christmas holidays. The family of the 34-year-old athlete is happy to host the actress, planning many subsequent holidays together.

“Nina and Sean are doing well. They are so sincere, and in love, they look great together. And that’s so sweet. They talk openly about their future together and are just very happy, ” the source said.

The star of the series “The Vampire Diaries” rarely shares facts and pictures from his personal life, so fans are pleased with the few news that is published on the network. So, fans found out about the relationship with Sean White when the couple was spotted on a bike ride together, and later their kiss got into the frame. Also in the network recently appeared photos of the actress and the athlete with the children of relatives, which, according to friends, “is quite appropriate, since they began to think about what they will bring together years of later life.”