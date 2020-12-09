The cause of the crash and the pilot’s status are still unknown.

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan on Tuesday evening. The pilot has not yet been found.

The plane, assigned to the Wisconsin National Guard’s 115th fighter wing, reportedly crashed during a training flight near Lake Stevens in Delta County.

According to the Wisconsin National Guard, there was one pilot on board at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash and the pilot’s status are still unknown. The incident is being investigated.