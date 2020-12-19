An explosion thundered at a chemical plant in China

One person was killed, and two others were reported missing in an explosion at a chemical plant in Heilongjiang province in northeastern China, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in the city of Anta, four people were injured, one was killed, and two more are missing. The open flames were reportedly extinguished by Saturday morning.

Representatives of the Ministry of Environmental Protection are checking the area for the likelihood of contamination with hazardous substances, the causes of the emergency are being investigated.