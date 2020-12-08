An effective method of vaccination against COVID has been determined

Researchers from the United States believe that intranasal administration-spraying the coronavirus vaccine in the nasal cavity-is more effective than intramuscular injections. Also, this option protects the upper respiratory tract from infection. Other conclusions from their work can be found on the bioRxiv Preprint site.

Finding an effective vaccine is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Of the candidate vaccines against coronavirus infection currently undergoing clinical evaluation worldwide, 13 are in the final stage of trials.

Scientists from the Feinberg School of medicine at Northwestern University in the United States, together with colleagues from other American clinics and universities, compared the coronavirus vaccine’s effectiveness and protective ability with intranasal and intramuscular administration on Golden Syrian hamsters.

As a sample, they took a vaccine based on a recombinant vector of chimpanzee adenovirus encoding a pre-stabilized s-protein of the coronavirus (ChAd-SARS-CoV-2-S), similar to the one developed by scientists at the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.