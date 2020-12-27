An American wrestler died at 41

American professional wrestler John Haber has passed away at the age of 41. This was reported on the All Elite Wrestling Twitter account.

Many fans have assumed that Haber died of the coronavirus. However, his wife Amanda made a post on Instagram, where she stressed that the cause of death was lung problems not related to COVID-19.

Haber performed under the pseudonyms Luke Harper and Brodie Lee. The American spent most of his career in the country’s main wrestling promotion and the WWE world. In March 2020, Haber signed with All Elite Wrestling.

On August 10, it became known about the death of wrestler James Harris. The 70-year-old American has passed away after contracting the coronavirus. Like Haber, he was best known for his WWE shows.