An American was sentenced to nine years in prison for making death threats against Trump

A court has sentenced a Connecticut man to more than nine years in prison for making threats of physical violence against Donald Trump, who was then president of the United States. This is stated in a message posted on the website of the Federal Prosecutor of Connecticut, John Durham.

Gary Joseph Gravelle, 53, pleaded guilty on January 6 to seven charges, including making “death threats against the current president of the United States” in 2018.

The American was sentenced to 70 months in prison in the summer of 2013 for sending a series of threatening letters and was released in 2015. Three years later, Gravell, in violation of the rules of the supervisory regime, by mail, email and telephone threatened to harm people and blow up real estate in the states of Connecticut, Vermont, and Washington. Similar threats were addressed to Trump, judges, correctional officers, and the administrations of the Vermont International Airport, the federal prison in Washington, a credit institution in Bristol (Connecticut), and religious institutions in the same state.

According to the report, Gravelle also sent out letters with a harmless white powder, claiming it was anthrax spores.

The American had been in custody since his arrest in September 2018. The examination found Gravelle sane, although he suffers from mental disorders. It has not yet been determined whether he will serve his prison sentence or in a prison hospital.