An American made a pet a millionaire

According to the American city of Nashville, an eight-year-old border collie named Lulu inherited five million dollars in the owner’s will, the local TV channel WTVF reported.

The dog’s owner, Bill Dorris, an unmarried successful businessman, died late last year at 84. His will stated that “five million dollars will be transferred to a trust to be established after my death for the care of my border collie, Lulu.”

The money on behalf of the dog will be managed by a friend of the businessman Martha Burton, who always looked after Lulu when the owner went on trips.

“We are not planning to buy a solid gold dog bowl or a diamond-encrusted dog collar. The will says that the woman will be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses,” says Burton herself.

When asked if she would like to spend millions of dollars on a dog, the woman replied with a smile that she would like to try.